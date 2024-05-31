Kazakh President Visits New International Terminal of Almaty Airport

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the new international terminal of Almaty airport on May 31 during his working trip to the city, reported the Akorda press service.

Almaty International Airport General Manager Alp Er Tunga Ersoy highlighted that the terminal was built in compliance with seismic and fire safety requirements and can withstand an earthquake of up to 10 magnitude.

The new terminal, covering a total area of 53,500 square meters, will be the first in Central Asia to be certified under the Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) program.

With a capacity of 14 million people annually, the terminal has 50 check-in counters and the latest equipment to accommodate the growing number of passengers and airlines. It is also fully adapted for people with disabilities.

After touring a new VIP terminal, Tokayev emphasized the airport’s importance as the first impression of the city and the entire country.

“Almaty International Airport is the largest airport in the country. The flow of tourists to the southern capital is increasing every year; in 2023, over two million tourists visited the metropolis. Two years ago, with my participation, a capsule laying ceremony took place at the construction site, and tomorrow the new terminal of the Almaty International Airport will serve its first flights,” he said.

Tokayev thanked TAV Group for constructing the terminal in accordance with international standards and the consortium of lenders – the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation, and the Eurasian Development Bank – for their participation in this significant project for the city of Almaty.