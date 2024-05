ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, will pay a state visit to Singapore on May 23-24, reported the Akorda press service.

The visit program includes a number of meetings between Tokayev and the top leadership of Singapore, heads of large international companies, as well as participation in the Kazakh-Singapore business forum.