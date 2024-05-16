Kazakh President Condemns Assassination Attempt on Slovak PM

By Dana Omirgazy in Editor’s Picks, International on 16 May 2024

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned and rejected the horrific act of terrorism following the assasination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the town of Handlová, located approximately 145 kilometers from the capital, Bratislava, on May 15, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan and Slovakia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Fico made a significant contribution in the development of these connections.

Tokayev wished Fico a speedy recovery.


Get The Astana Times stories sent directly to you! Sign up via the website or subscribe to our Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, YouTube and Tiktok!

Most Recent Stories
 View More »