Kazakh President Condemns Assassination Attempt on Slovak PM

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev strongly condemned and rejected the horrific act of terrorism following the assasination attempt on Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the town of Handlová, located approximately 145 kilometers from the capital, Bratislava, on May 15, reported the Akorda press service.

Kazakhstan and Slovakia have long-standing ties of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation. Fico made a significant contribution in the development of these connections.

Tokayev wished Fico a speedy recovery.