Kazakh PM Delivers Report on Flood Recovery Efforts

ASTANA – Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov delivered a report to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implemented efforts to eliminate the consequences of the floods and measures to support the affected citizens on May 29, reported the Akorda press service.

Some 30,770 families received a one-time payment totaling over 11 billion tenge (US$24.7 million).

To date, 432 families have received new houses and apartments to replace destroyed ones and 1,862 new houses are being constructed for the affected citizens. Some 2,947 families received compensation for housing repairs and restoration.

According to Bektenov, 4,115 families received compensation totaling 1 billion tenge (US$2.2 million) to purchase lost essential items. The volume of state assistance for dead livestock exceeded 2.3 billion tenge (US$5.1 million).

Work is underway to compensate the affected businesses. So far, regional commissions reviewed and, based on the results of the inspection, approved 12 applications from small and medium-sized businesses for nearly 21 million tenge (US$47,111). According to preliminary estimates, 731 businesses were affected by the floods.

Akim (Mayor) of Almaty Yerbolat Dossayev presented a letter of gratitude on behalf of the President to a 9-year-old school student Daulen Bauyrzhanuly for donating his saved money to those affected by floods in the Akmola Region, reported Kazinform.

“I wanted to help affected people. I decided that I would send all the money I had saved as help. At first I told my parents about this and they supported my idea,” said Bauyrzhanuly.