Kazakh Peacekeepers Join Global Training Initiative in Hungary 

ASTANA – Kazakh officers from the Center for Peacekeeping Operations of the Ministry of Defense (KAZCENT), which trains and prepares specialists for the national peacekeeping contingent, participated in the Military Observers international course in Hungary, reported the center’s press service on April 27.

The participants studied the basic principles of military observer work, rules of conduct in conflict zones, information gathering and analysis methods, and the fundamentals of international humanitarian law.

Major Aibar Aktureev has been invited to instruct the training. With years of experience as a military observer, he will introduce the participants to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping activities and conduct training on mandate tasks with practical exercises.

“The three-week intensive training program includes theoretical classes with practical exercises,” said Aktureev. “We aim to develop observation and reporting skills within the framework of UN peacekeeping operations.”

According to Major Ilyas Abishev, the course provides an excellent opportunity to gain the necessary knowledge and initial experience in a multinational environment.

“Every serviceman has the opportunity to take part in simulated peacekeeping operations under the guidance of experienced instructors, as well as analyze their actions and make decisions in non-standard situations,” he added.

The training encompasses 25 participants from 18 countries, including Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Ecuador, Egypt, Hungary, Italy, Ivory Coast, Kazakhstan, Macedonia, Maldives, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Serbia, Slovenia, Tanzania, and the United States.