Kazakh National Museum to Exhibit Leonardo da Vinci’s Masterpiece This Summer

By Dana Omirgazy in Culture, Editor’s Picks, International on 25 May 2024

ASTANA – La Bella Principessa, one of the most mysterious and valuable masterpieces of Leonardo da Vinci, will be exhibited at the National Museum of Kazakhstan from June 7 to Aug. 4, reported the press service of the Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan on May 23.

Photo credit: Italian Embassy in Kazakhstan

La Bella Principessa is a portrait of a young girl from the Italian aristocracy, painted by Leonardo da Vinci at the end of the 15th century. The work, which disappeared and then was found again, is one of the most mysterious and fascinating creations of the artist. Previously, the painting was exhibited only five times around the world, each time attracting enormous interest from critics and the public.

“The promotion of culture is a powerful driver of dialogue between Italy and Kazakhstan. Leonardo is the embodiment of a Renaissance man, an eternally relevant icon of talent, genius and creativity. The exhibition of one of his masterpieces in Astana is a unique opportunity to strengthen cooperation between our countries,” said Italian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Marco Alberti.


