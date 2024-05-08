Kazakh National Flag Raised on Golan Heights

ASTANA – A solemn flag-raising ceremony of Kazakhstan’s flag took place at the Fawar peacekeeping base in the Golan Heights on May 7, reported the Kazakh Ministry of Defense’s press service.

The event coincided with Defenders of the Fatherland Day and the formation of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces.

Earlier this year, Kazakhstan deployed its first independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights under the United Nations (UN). The contingent of 139 military personnel was tasked with maintaining a ceasefire between the warring parties.

The issuance of the UN mandate to Kazakhstan to independently deploy and carry out a peacekeeping mission is a testament to the high level of training of Kazakh military personnel and the growing authority of the country in the world arena, reads the press report.

“It is a great honor and responsibility to represent Kazakhstan outside the country. Let the sky-blue flag of our country be a symbol of peace, stability and hope for a better future,” said Lieutenant Colonel Zhiger Aipov, commander of the national peacekeeping contingent.

As a company of the mission commander’s reserve, the Kazakh peacekeeping contingent performs tasks on patrolling within the designated area of responsibility, protecting and strengthening checkpoints, and demining explosive objects.