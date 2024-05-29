Kazakh Musical Trio Concludes Europe Tour to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

ASTANA — The Kazakh musical ensemble FORTE TRIO concluded their Europe Tour, which was marked by performances across prestigious European stages May 13-26, reported Qazaq Concert’s press service.

FORTE TRIO, founded by pianist, professor and Honored Worker of Kazakhstan, Timur Urmancheev, unites a unique blend of violin, cello and piano. The ensemble features Maksat Dzhusupov on violin, Murat Narbekov on cello and maestro Urmancheev on piano. It remains the first and only musical group in Kazakhstan with such instrumental composition.

The trio’s repertoire spans a wide range of genres from Baroque music and jazz to classical and contemporary compositions, introducing audiences to the masterpieces of world musical culture.

Celebrating their 10th anniversary, FORTE TRIO embarked on a tour filled with vibrant events, projects and festivals on some of the most prestigious stages worldwide. The ensemble’s tour across European cities was anticipated by their dedicated audience.

The tour commenced in the French city of Hirson, where the trio was invited to perform at the annual prestigious international festival organized by the MONDIAL GUITARE Association. For the first time, the organizers invited the band not only to perform but also to honor them for their role in bridging countries and musical genres. A highlight of the performance was the trio’s collaboration with fellow guitarists, offering a unique experience for the audience.



Continuing their tour, FORTE TRIO performed on the Apennine Peninsula from May 17 to 19. Invited by the Italian Chamber Music Society, they played a series of concerts in southern Italy’s historical venues, including Torchiara and Acea Marina, as well as at the renowned Petrucelli Theater in Puglia.

As part of the XXI Alba Music Festival, FORTE TRIO performed in northern Italy in Piedmont, in the ancient city of Alba or the City of 100 Towers on May 25.

The trio concluded with a performance at the XXVI International Festival “Echo 2024. Cities and Music” in Alessandria, Piedmont, at the invitation of the Ondasonora Music Association. The city of Alessandria is known for its music festivals and competitions, making it a fitting and honorable finale for the tour.

Festival organizers highlighted the significance of hosting Kazakhstan’s most-in-demand chamber ensemble, recognizing their global performances and congratulating them on their 10th anniversary. The tour offered both the musicians and their audiences an opportunity to celebrate and enjoy outstanding music together.