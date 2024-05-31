Kazakh Movie Wins at Eurasian Creative Guild Film Festival

ASTANA – Kazakh film “Happy Independence Day” by Camila Sagyntkan won the Best Short Film category at the sixth International Eurasian Film Festival in London, United Kingdom, held from May 25 to 30, reported Kazinform.

The film triumphed among seven finalists in the category. This year, approximately 100 films from 22 countries were submitted to the competition, with 40 competing in the Best Short Film category.

Founded by the Eurasian Creative Guild in 2019, the festival aims to promote Eurasian cinema in the English-speaking world and to connect Eurasian filmmakers with industry professionals globally.

“Happy Independence Day” follows the story of Marat, a middle-aged man who loses his meaning in life after the death of his love. His dissatisfaction with the new society and fear of remaining unnecessary to anyone propel him to seek a new sense of life amidst societal, economic, and political changes in the country. Marat’s journey leads him to seek fulfillment through his work and his son’s pride, but he ultimately discovers a different path.

“Kazakh films are distinguished by their plots and thoughtfulness of the script, excellent and convincing acting. For this, they are appreciated by viewers abroad. Kazakh cinema is constantly developing, and the victory of the film ‘Happy Independence Day’ is confirmation of its important role in global cinema,” commented the festival’s founder, Anna Lari.

The festival also featured a musical concert with a magnificent performance by Kamshat Kumisbai, director of the Kazakh Centre in the UK, a master class on creating masks and costumes for cinema, and an exhibition of books from the Hertfordshire Press publishing house.