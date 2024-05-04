Kazakh Invest Presents Investors’ Guide for Project Implementation

ASTANA – The Kazakh Invest national company presented a new methodological guide, which describes the investor’s path at a May 4 Investment Promotion Council, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar, reported the Prime Minister’s press service on May 4.

The guide maps the route from initiation to the implementation of the project. The manual is supposed to guide each central state and local executive body when working with investors.

Chairman of Kazakh Invest Yerzhan Yelekeyev also reported on the implementation of projects of the Kazakh-Qatar working group.

In 2023, bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Qatar grew by 50%. The sides created an investment pool, which includes 15 projects worth more than $18 billion.

The company also formed a list of 17 priority projects aimed at creating an entire cluster of related enterprises.

The meeting participants also addressed a number of challenges related to investment projects.