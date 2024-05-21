Kazakh Government Supervises Flood Elimination Efforts

ASTANA – The Kazakh government is strictly overseeing efforts to mitigate the aftermath of recent floods and provide all possible assistance to affected citizens, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said at a May 21 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported Akorda.

To date, 61,352 people have returned to their homes, while 5,452 people remain in evacuation centers, where they are receiving all necessary assistance.

As of May 20, out of over 26,000 families who received one-time payments exceeding 10 billion tenge (US$22.5 million), 6,090 families were from the North Kazakhstan Region, 4,085 from the Kostanai Region, and 3,730 from the Atyrau Region.

Out of 239 families who have received new houses and apartments, 146 were in the Kostanai Region, 57 in the Akmola Region, 28 in the Aktobe Region, six in the Karagandy Region, and two in the Pavlodar Region.

Throughout Kazakhstan, 873 new houses are under construction including 357 in the West Kazakhstan Region, 200 in the North Kazakhstan Region, 153 in the Aktobe Region, 88 in the Kostanai Region, 70 in the Atyrau Region, and five in the Pavlodar Region.

According to Bektenov, as damage assessments are completed, affected residents are receiving additional compensation of 553,800 tenge (US$1,247) for purchasing essential items lost in the floods.

Addressing the needs of affected entrepreneurs by initiating mechanisms to compensate for their losses, the government has mobilized additional resources to quickly assess lost housing and property.