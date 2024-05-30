Kazakh-Belgian Trade Exceeds $523 Million in 2023  

ASTANA – Kazakh-Belgian trade turnover reached $523.7 million last year, which is 1.7% higher than in the same period of the previous year, said Anuar Kurzhikayev, director general of the BeNeLux Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan during a May 29 Kazakh-Belgian Business Council in Almaty, reported Kazinform.

Kurzhikayev underlined that Belgium is a major trading partner for Kazakhstan in the European Union (EU) and one of the important sources of investment and new technologies.

“In 2023, Kazakhstan exported goods worth $220.7 million to Belgium, and imported items for $303 million from Belgium,” said Kurzhikayev.

Kazakhstan exports molybdenum ores and concentrates, chromium oxides and hydroxides, flax seeds, titanium and titanium products, coal, wheat, self-propelled vehicles, ethyl alcohol, transmission mechanisms for machines, equipment and vehicles to Belgium.

Belgium supplies tractors and tractor-trailers, petroleum products, machines and mechanisms for harvesting and threshing agricultural crops, medicines packaged for retail sale, vaccines, blood serum, blood, air or vacuum pumps, compressors and fans, machinery and mechanical devices for special purposes, polyesters and epoxy resins to Kazakhstan.

The first meeting of the Kazakh-Belgian Business Council took place last year in Astana. The meeting serves as an important platform for discussing common interests and strengthening constructive interaction between representatives of the two states.