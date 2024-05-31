Italian Companies Seek More Cooperation with Kazakhstan

ASTANA—Italian companies expressed their interest in developing investment, trade, and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan during the meeting with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurleu on May 30, which was held as part of a working trip to Rome, reported the ministry’s press service.

Stefano Pontecorvo, President of Leonardo transnational company, proposed a system for managing agriculture related to water and soil fertility, rationally using natural resources and mining based on aerospace technology.

With DPI Sèkur President Vittorio De Blasiis, Nurtleu discussed the production of personal protective equipment, including respiratory protection gear, and the localization of the production of crucial safety equipment elements in Kazakhstan.

Sandro Malquori, CEO of PetrolValves, a high-tech valve manufacturer, revealed plans to increase production volumes and Kazakh product content.

With Carla Sora, General Manager at Agroittica, a significant producer of sturgeon fish farming and black caviar, Nurtleu reviewed an investment project to cultivate sturgeon species in Kazakhstan.

Fabio Pompei, President of the Curator, expressed interest in projects to digitize water supply systems, reduce energy consumption for water distribution, and cut carbon dioxide emissions.

Marco Beretta, General Director of Neos Airlines in Kazakhstan and President of the Italian-Kazakh Trade Association, presented the Road to Kazakhstan project to the minister. The project aims to raise public awareness of Kazakhstan in Italy and promote it as a major tourist and cultural hub in the region.