Housing Restoration After Floods Continues in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Some 54,755 people returned to their homes and 5,291 people remain in temporary accommodation centers as of May 12.

Nearly 130 families have received houses and apartments to replace destroyed ones. In the Aktobe, Kostanai, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar Regions, 239 new houses are being built for affected citizens. In addition, 568 families received compensation for repairs and restoration of housing worth more than 710 million tenge (US$1.6 million) in total.

Some 20,601 families have received a one-time payment of 100 monthly calculation index (MCI), equivalent to 369,200 tenge (US$839). The volume of state assistance for dead livestock exceeded 1.1 billion tenge (US$2.5 million).

Meantime, due to the threat of flooding of ancient burials in the Atyrau Region, nearly 200 military personnel of the Defense Ministry and 51 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are involved in the bank protection work, carried out in two shifts, in the Saraishyk ancient settlement, reported Kazinform on May 12.

In the Atyrau Region, dams with a length of 346.2 kilometers were erected along the Zhaiyk River to contain the overflow and allow safe passage of water into the Caspian Sea.

Daily aerovisual inspection of flooded areas and disinfection work in drained areas continue in the North Kazakhstan Region.

In the Aktobe Region, bank protection work and efforts to track the water level of the Torgai River are ongoing.

Countries continue expressing support and donating funds to the flood-affected regions of Kazakhstan.

Serbia has allocated 1 million euros (US$1.077 million) to the Qazaqstan Halqyna (to the people of Kazakhstan) Fund for the construction of housing destroyed by floods, reported the fund’s press service on May 10.

In total, 5.3 billion tenge (US$12 million) had been collected in addition to the 10 billion tenge (US$22.7 million) allocated by the fund for the construction of housing.