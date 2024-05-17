Flood-Affected Families in Kazakhstan Receive Housing

ASTANA — Some 202 Kazakh families received houses and apartments to replace their homes destroyed by the recent floods as of May 17, the Prime Minister’s press service reported.

The government continues to compensate citizens affected by the extensive floods this spring following President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s instructions. Some 24,641 families have received one-time payments totaling over 9.3 billion tenge (US$20.9 million). State assistance for livestock losses exceeded 1.3 billion tenge (US$2.9 million).

In the Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar Regions, 658 new houses are under construction for affected citizens. Additionally, 596 families have received compensation for repairing and restoring their homes for more than 878 million tenge (US$1.9 million).

In the affected regions, 10,740 residential buildings have been inspected, and assessments have been completed on 8,168 properties.

The government closely monitors the compensation process to ensure all affected citizens receive comprehensive assistance and support.

Currently, 61,155 people have returned home, while 5,443 remain in temporary accommodation centers. Nearly 21.6 million cubic meters of meltwater from 11,317 private buildings and 3,573 courtyard areas have been diverted and pumped out. Over 7.9 million bags and 1.5 million tons of inert materials have been laid.