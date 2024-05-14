Fertilizer Producer to Build Chemical Complex in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – EuroChem, a subsidiary of the Swiss fertilizer producer EuroChem Group AG, and China National Chemical Engineering Company signed a contract for the design, construction and commissioning of a chemical complex in Janatas town, the Zhambyl Region on May 14, reported the ministry’s press service.

The plant for the production of mineral fertilizers will have a capacity of at least 1 million tons per year. With a total investment of $1 billion, the facility is expected to provide 2,400 new jobs.

EuroChem’s investment project in Kazakhstan is being implemented in three stages, with the establishment of the chemical complex marking the final step.

“This is an example of large Eurasian cooperation at its best. This is a great milestone for regional food security,” said Kazakh Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev.

Sharlapayev added that the project’s implementation is an important step in Kazakhstan’s chemical industry advancement.

According to EuroChem Group President Oleg Shiryaev, the products from the new complex will be in high demand in Kazakhstan, other Central Asian countries, China, Russia and European countries.