Exploring Cultural Events in Astana and Almaty

By Fatima Kemelova  in Tourism on 2 May 2024

ASTANA — An unforgettable weekend filled with exciting events and impressions will be held in lively cities. From interesting lectures to fests and concerts, everyone will find something interesting here. May 4 is a working day, but this will not prevent you from spending the evening in a good atmosphere after work. You will have a long weekend next week in honor of the holidays on May 7 – Defenders of the Fatherland Day, and on May 9 – Victory Day. Expect a lot of bright events from us, but for now mark these special weekends in your calendars.

Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Astana Events

Concert of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography on May 3

Every year, the Astana Ballet Theater hosts a concert spotlighting the budding talent of the Kazakh National Academy of Choreography’s young pupils. The performance lineup includes classical gems by ballet luminaries like M. Petipa, A. Saint Leon, A. Gorsky and S. Koren, as well as contemporary works by both international and domestic choreographers.

Photo credit: Astana Ballet

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here

Dala Fest  on May 5

The debut ethno-indie rock festival in Astana promises an eclectic lineup of unconventional performers, each sharing relatable life stories through their music. Upon arrival, guests will receive a complimentary cup of Shu Puer tea, ensuring an evening of boundless vitality and enjoyment.

The artists who will perform at the concert. Photo credit: Dala fest Instagram page

Venue:Chill Grill Barr; 2T, Zheltoksan Avenue. Tickets are available here

Ratovich concert on May 5

Temirlan Beysenbay introduces an revamped lineup for the RETRO concert, showcasing cherished tunes from the 80s and 90s alongside new musical arrangements. Prepare to be transported back in time while also enjoying fresh melodies from this talented pianist.

Venue: Nomad City Hall; 55/2, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here

Almaty Events

Stars on ice show on May 5 

SOI’24 is an exciting ice show organized by students of KIMEP University. It is attended by students from various universities of Almaty, such as Narxoz, Almay, KBTU, SDU, KazNU.The project supports flood victims in Kazakhstan. With over 100 volunteers and 8 pairs of student skaters, every ticket sold aids those affected. 

Stars on ice show with the support of Jusan was held in Almaty in 2023. Photo credit: Press service of Jusan Bank

Venue: Halyk Arena; 2, Kuldzhinsky tract. Tickets are available here.

Lecture “The State Hermitage Museum” on May 4

Take part  for a captivating lecture on the State Hermitage Museum, delving into its unique collections and the intriguing story of its inception. Experience the grandeur and beauty of one of the world’s largest museums, originally the private collection of Empress Catherine II. Led by Kusainova Bibigul, a researcher at the Abylkhan Kasteev State Museum of Fine Arts, immerse yourself in the splendor of the State Hermitage Museum.

State Hermitage Museum. Photo credit: Amir Sherhan.

Venue: A.Kasteev Museum of Art; 22/1, Microdistrict. Koktem–3. Tickets are available here


