Discover Exciting Events for Holidays in May 

ASTANA — This weekend promises a plethora of activities as May brings celebrations like Defender of the Fatherland Day on May 7 and Victory Day on May 9. Explore the curated list of engaging events compiled by The Astana Times for May 7-12 to ensure you have an enjoyable weekend ahead.

Astana Events

“Spartacus” Ballet on May 7-8

In December 1941, amidst the darkest days of the Great Patriotic War, the renowned Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian embarked on the creation of the ballet “Spartacus.” The monumental ballet serves as a profound narrative on the struggle against tyranny, the tragic permanence of evil, and the enduring legacy of heroism. Experience this epic ballet, comprising three acts and twelve scenes, at the Astana Opera.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Nasiafromasia concert “Nasia, Jazz and the City” on May 7

Experience the enchanting world of jazz with Nasiafromasia, singer, songwriter and founder of “I.MUSIC.U.” With a diverse repertoire spanning jazz standards, neo-soul, R&B, folk, covers and original compositions, Nasiafromasia promises a memorable evening in a unique setting.

Venue: The Walls; 38, Mangilik El Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Master class “Femininity” on May 8

Pop art often portrays women as strong, confident and independent individuals, making them ideal for spaces where you seek to evoke a sense of empowerment and femininity. The vibrant colors and striking lines of pop art inject energy and character into your interior. Such artwork can serve as a focal point in your home, drawing guests attention and lending a dynamic touch to any room, whether it’s the living room or bedroom.

Venue: ArtLab; Tickets are available here.

Bala Music Fest on May 9

The Bala Music Festival aims to showcase the talents of budding musicians and promote classical art among the younger generation. The program will highlight students from the Kazakh National University of Arts, city music schools and the Nutcracker Ballet School, many of whom have already proudly represented Kazakhstan’s art internationally. The concert will feature works by Baroque composers , which continue to captivate audiences and spark public interest to this day.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Evening of one-act ballets at Astana Ballet on May 10-11

The first ballet staged by Balanchine in America, “Serenade,” stands as a masterpiece of neoclassical choreography. It embodies excellence in technical, musical, and stylistic elements, evoking an aesthetic resonance that speaks to both present and future audiences. Set to the music of P. Tchaikovsky, this ballet was meticulously crafted in collaboration with the George Balanchine Foundation, adhering to the highest standards of style and technique.

“Language of Love” serves as a vibrant and philosophically rich performance, showcasing numerous technical innovations. Abay Kunanbaev is renowned for its profound philosophical musings, tenderness, and melancholy.This evening promises to be fascinating in exploring love and poetry.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43 , Uly Dala Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Yaroslav Friedman’s saxophone concert “Spring Saxophone” on May 8

Immerse yourself in the enchanting sounds of spring as the saxophone weaves melodies with the fragrant essence of blossoms, etching beautiful memories in our minds. La Boheme Theater extends an invitation to all romantics and lovers of live saxophone music to enjoy a concert by Yaroslav Friedman, featuring his program “Spring Saxophone.” Yaroslav’s diverse repertoire spans various stylistic trends, including Jazz, Swing, Funk, Bossa Nova, Lounge, ethnic music, cinematic scores, contemporary hits Blues, Cuban and Latin American rhythms.

Venue: La Boheme Theatre; 43, Valikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.

“How important it is to be serious!” performance on May 9

Based on the works of the renowned English writer, often hailed as “The prince of paradoxes” and “The king of English humor,” Oscar Wilde, this performance embodies an elegant fusion of wit, absurdity and effortless charm. Conceived as a delightful romp filled with absurd coincidences and witty repartee, the play exudes a superficial humor and remarkable wordplay.

Venue: N.Sats Theatre for Children and Youth; 22, Shalyapin Street. Tickets are available here.

Interactive Circus Shapito on May 11

Prepare for an interactive show suitable for the entire family at the Circus Shapito. This circus with 60 seats ensures that every spectator becomes an active participant in the fun-filled extravaganza. Enjoy hilarious jokes, mesmerizing magic tricks, clown antics.

Venue: La Boheme Theatre; 43, Valikhanov Street. Tickets are available here.

“Pajamas for six” performance on May 12

“Pyjamas for Six” by Mark Camoletti holds the prestigious title of being one of the longest-running performance on the French stage, earning a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. This comedy is replete with wit, charm, and a myriad of unexpected and humorous situations, offering a glimpse into the intricacies of family life within a French household.

Venue: Theater named after Lermontov; 43, Abai Avenue. Tickets are available here.