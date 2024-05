ASTANA – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen will give solo concerts in the Czech Republic and Germany this fall, DimashNews.com reported on May 13.

On Nov. 22, the “Stranger” show will grace the stage at 7:30 p.m. at Sortovni Hala Fortuna in Prague. On Nov. 24 at 6:00 pm, Kudaibergen will perform at PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf.

The singer’s nearest solo concert will take place on May 24 in Istanbul.