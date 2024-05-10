Civil Aviation Academy’s Female Crew Makes its First Flight

ASTANA – The female crew of the Civil Aviation Academy made its first flight at the Taraz airfield, reported the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Transport Ministry on May 10.

The historical crew consisted of instructor pilot Adelina Lutsenko and student Yekaterina Styopina. The women took off on a Tecnam 2002JF single-engine training aircraft.

“The feeling is basically the same as during any other flight with a student. This experience seems obvious to me. During my training, I also had two female instructors. I also felt proud. Still, the first female crew of the academy, and at the same time it is sad that this only happened in 2024,” said Lutsenko.

Lutsenko was certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in Spain. She is an international class instructor pilot.

The Civil Aviation Academy, in addition to pilots, trains students in 11 other educational programs.