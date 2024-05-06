Chinese Companies Donate Funds for Flood Victims in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — The General Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan organized a fundraiser to help with flood relief and reconstruction work after a natural disaster, reported the Kazakh Invest national company’s press service on May 3.

To date, Chinese companies have allocated funds worth 300 million tenge (US$676,896) and provided humanitarian assistance through special equipment, fuel, and other necessary items.

PetroChina International Kazakhstan and its subsidiaries donated over 100 million tenge (US$225,632).

JAC Automobile and Allure allocated the same amount, while the Kazakhstan branch of the Chinese oil and gas corporation Geo-Jade Petroleum allocated 70 million tenge (US$157,942).

The Chinese grain company Xian Aiju has contributed over 3 million tenge (US$6,768) to the North Kazakhstan Disaster Relief Fund. The Chinese National Chemical Engineering Corporation and China Tianchen donated 1.7 million tenge (US$3,835). The Kazakh company JXC donated engine oil for 1.8 million tenge (US$4,061).