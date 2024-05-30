Central Asian Foreign Ministers Hold Consultations in Rome

By Dana Omirgazy in Central Asia, International on 30 May 2024

ASTANA – Foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan held consultations on May 29 as part of Central Asia – Italy third ministerial conference in Rome, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

(L-R) Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. Photo credit: Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu,  Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov attended the meeting. 

During the meeting, the sides discussed interaction within the format of Consultative Meetings of the Heads of Central Asian states. In the spirit of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership, the participants noted the importance of expanding comprehensive cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Nurtleu emphasized that such events have become an important factor in international politics, providing a reliable way to determine the future course of the region’s development.

The ministers exchanged views on topical questions of regional and international agenda of mutual interest. The sides also discussed the prospects of interaction within the framework of multilateral structures and formats of CA+.


