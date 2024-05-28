Baiterek Holding Presents Interim Report for January-March

ASTANA—The strategic planning committee of Baiterek National Holding convened on May 22 to review the operations results for January-March and discuss initiatives within the digitalization strategy for 2024-2026, reported the holding’s press service on May 27.

According to preliminary data, the holding’s net profit for this period reached 121 billion tenge (US$273.8 million), marking a 9% increase compared to the previous year.

During the first quarter, the holding financed 14 export operations and eight investment projects, totaling 153.5 billion tenge ($347.3 million).

To support the agro-industrial complex, 3,461 entities received financing worth 178 billion tenge ($402.7 million). Additionally, 36 exporters received assistance totaling 210.7 billion tenge ($476.7 million).

Otbasy Bank [Kazakhstan’s large second-tier bank offering mortgage programs] granted loans worth 248.6 billion tenge ($562.5 million) in the first quarter, representing a 35.7% increase compared to last year.

Deputy Chairman of the Board, Ussen Galym, reported on implementing the digitalization strategy for 2024-2026. The data highlighted the holding’s focus on automating and optimizing business processes, implementing new systems, enhancing customer-oriented services, and transitioning to paperless document circulation. As part of this strategy, integration with e-government was strengthened, and new digital tools were developed to improve interaction with customers and partners.