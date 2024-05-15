Astana to Host Summit of Central Asia + Japan Dialogue This Summer

ASTANA – The senior officials of the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue convened for their 16th meeting on May 14 to discuss preparations for the upcoming summit scheduled for the summer in Astana, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

Chaired by Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Nazira Nurbayeva, the meeting gathered heads of the foreign ministries of Japan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan.

Participants thoroughly reviewed the summit agenda and outcomes, emphasizing the current status and future prospects for enhancing regional cooperation in the trade, economy, transport, and humanitarian fields.

Nurbayeva highlighted the recent elevation of cooperation between Central Asian countries and Japan, noting identified areas for new partnership endeavors in environmental sustainability, connectivity enhancement, and human resources development.

Launched in 2004 at Japan’s initiative, the Central Asia + Japan Dialogue has seen 15 meetings of deputy foreign ministers from 2005 to 2022. Kazakhstan is set to chair the Dialogue in 2024.