Astana to Host SCO Foreign Ministers Council Meeting This Week

ASTANA – The Council of National Coordinators (CNC) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) convened in the Kazakh capital to discuss the upcoming SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council, which will be held on May 21, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service on May 19.

National coordinators reviewed documents aimed at strengthening cooperation within SCO in politics, security, economics and culture.

The sides addressed the preparation of the Astana Declaration, the initiative On World Unity for a Just Peace and Harmony to strengthen confidence-building measures and maintain stability and security, as well as a number of other documents of the SCO activities to address pressing topics of regional development.

The upcoming event, chaired by Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, will be attended by foreign ministers of the SCO member states, the SCO Secretary General and Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Executive Committee.

Preparations for the forthcoming meeting of the SCO Heads of States Council, scheduled for July, will be one of the primary topics on the agenda.

The meeting participants are supposed to exchange views on the international and regional agendas, security issues and the development of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO.

The sides also plan to sign several resolutions regarding the final documents of the upcoming SCO summit. They will also adopt a communique.

Kazakhstan is chairing the SCO from July 2023 to July this year.