Astana Opera Launches Children’s Music Festival 

ASTANA — Astana Opera Theater has launched the nationwide Bala (Child) Music Fest, celebrating music and creativity for children across regions of Kazakhstan, from May 9-19, reported Astana Opera’s press service.

Bala Music Fest aims to provide a platform for young talents to explore the world of professional art, fostering creativity and supporting their musical development. The theater will unite young laureates of international competitions from regions including Astana, Almaty and Pavlodar.

The festival’s first concert will be the Baroque for Adults and Children, at the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall, followed by the Youth and Inspiration concert on May 10 and the Rainbow of Talents on May 19.

During Baroque for Adults and Children, young artists will plunge into the history and culture of the Baroque era, presenting musical compositions while adorned in period costumes and wigs, aiming to feel and recreate the ambiance of the era and deliver a truly magical performance.

“We are glad our first children’s festival initiative has gained a national scale,” said Marzhan Zhakenova, the director of Astana Opera’s Literary and Musical Work Department, the head of the Kulyash Baiseitova Chamber Hall and festival’s organizer.

Astana Opera will host young performers from music schools named after Kulyash Baiseitova and Akhmet Zhubanov and Pavlodar music school to perform with students of Kazakh National University of Arts (KazNUA).

Zhakenova noted the creative growth that stage performances offer children, providing them with valuable performing experience and instilling a sense of being true musicians.

“Participation in the festival inspires children to new accomplishments and is always an interesting creative communication,” she added.

According to Zhakenova, children’s achievements in mastering musical instruments or secrets of vocal training are the result of a collective effort of children, teachers, and parents.