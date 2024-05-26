“Art of Tradition” Contemporary Exhibition Unveils in Astana 

ASTANA — The new exhibition “Art of Tradition,” a collaboration between Italian photographer Gabriele Galimberti, Austrian artist Norbert Brunner, and the Kazakh creative team ADYR-ASPAN, was unveiled at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana on May 17.

The exhibition features a mix of contemporary art forms, including conceptual art, installation, video art, performance and photography.

Galimberti presented his photo project “In Her Kitchen,” inviting viewers to explore diverse traditions and cuisines. As part of the “Art of Tradition” exhibition, museum guests will be the first to see the author’s new photo series.

The exhibition also showcased the works of Austrian multimedia installation artist Norbert Brunner, featuring his notable installations “Time Pill” and “Cook Local – Act Infinite.”

The “Time Pill” art installation is a compelling visual piece consisting of a large-scale inflatable capsule paired with a video art projection. First exhibited in Austria in 2001, the Time Pill has toured globally. For the “Art of Tradition” project, the Time Pill incorporates a unique video art performance by the Kazakh creative group ADYR-ASPAN.



“I told the curator from 365 Art that I wanted to collaborate with local artists because the Pill unites different cultures. The beauty of being different is that authenticity remains in culture. ADYR-ASPAN performance artists have both beauty and power. It was a perfect match,” said Brunner.

The second project, “Cook Local – Act Infinite,” features two tables with a special message in the center.

“For me, tables are a special communication platform. We all know all over the world the idea of table. We meet, eat, drink, and converse there,” Brunner explained.

Brunner aimed to create a connection between the two museums, using materials from the original floor of the Art History Museum of Vienna to craft the tables.

“People need to communicate to read the message. I placed the text in the center and a mirror above the table so it can only be read when everyone is seated and interacting around the table,” Brunner elaborated on the installation’s concept.

The “Art of Tradition” exhibition offers a rich exploration of cultural dialogues and artistic innovation, inviting visitors to engage with the artworks in a deeply interactive manner.

The exhibition is open to the public until June 30, offering a unique opportunity to experience the collaboration of diverse artistic traditions.