Archaeologists Discover Antique Gold Jewelry in Turkistan Region  

ASTANA – Kazakh archaeologists discovered gold jewelry dating back over 2,000 years in the Turkistan Region, reported 24.kz on May 22.

The Center for Archeology of the Ozbekali Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University conducted excavations of three mounds in the Tolebaitobe burial ground in the Turkistan Region.

According to archaeologists, the findings belong to the period of the Kangju state and prove how highly developed the jewelry art of that era was. The discoveries include jewelry with the finest craftsmanship techniques, jug, arrowhead for hunting birds, gold moon-shaped earrings decorated with precious stones and others.

“These are two unique earrings. They represent a masterpiece of jewelry art from the Kangju state. Of course, such jewelry, made in the so-called gold-turquoise, polychrome style, is characteristic of the Sarmatian-Kangju world. These similar technologies were used in the West, in Greek cities, in the late Roman Empire, in Sarmatian circles. And they were found here,” said Alexander Podushkin, professor at the Ozbekali Zhanibekov South Kazakhstan Pedagogical University.

In one of the mounds, archaeologists found a mirror from the Han dynasty. This bronze mirror belonged to a noble woman and indicates her high status. It is round, with a hole in the center and decorated with eight arches. Previously, such mirrors were found in Afghanistan, the Southern Urals and in the graves of the Xiongnu.

These finds show that the Kangju state was associated with the powerful empires of Rome, Byzantium, Kushan and China, which confirms their diplomatic relations and trade along the Great Silk Road. The burials date back to the second century BC – fourth century AD.

According to Podushkin, these artifacts will be transferred to the National Museum of Kazakhstan.