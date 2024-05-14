Almaty to Host Silk Way Music Festival Next Week

ASTANA – The Silk Way music festival will take place May 22-25 in Almaty. This was announced during a May 11 briefing at the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing, reported the SCO’s press service.

SCO Deputy Secretary General Janesh Kane highlighted Kazakhstan’s substantial contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between SCO countries, noting that the music festival is a significant step forward in this direction.

Nurlan Akkoshkarov, the permanent representative of Kazakhstan to the SCO Secretariat, spoke in detail about the festival and emphasized that the event is part of the country’s chairmanship of the SCO for 2023-2024.

The festival will feature vocal and instrumental ensembles and creative groups from SCO member states, along with participants from Azerbaijan.