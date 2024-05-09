Almaty Museum Hosts Exhibition Dedicated to Abilkhan Kasteev 

ASTANA — The Almaty Museum hosted the “Murager” (The Heir) exhibition, paying tribute to the renowned artist Abilkhan Kasteev on his 120th anniversary from April 5-14. Over 70 pieces of painting, graphics, and decorative art by students and graduates of Temirbek Zhurgenov National Academy of Arts were presented, reported VecherKz.

Abilkhan Kasteev played a fundamental role in shaping Kazakh fine arts. His paintings allow us to trace the stages of the country’s establishment. Therefore, according to Altynzhan Khozhamuratova, the head of the Museum of the History of Almaty City department, it is important to support young artists, acknowledging their role in portraying Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage to the world. She underscored the exhibition’s role as a platform for the younger generation to showcase their creativity and gain valuable feedback.

One standout piece, “Alice in Wonderland” by Makhabbat Sagyndyk, a member of the Union of Artists of Kazakhstan, captivated visitors and depicted a red-haired girl with rabbits, symbolizing innocence and the wonders of childhood.

“Her work ‘Alice in Wonderland’ refers to monumental painting. The sketch took quite a long time to create. She has always been interested in fairy tales and many of her works feature fairy tale characters. Makhabbat has great potential; I think she will become a famous artist in the future (…),” said the artist’s mentor, Bolat Turgynbay, head of the Department of Fine Arts.

Another noteworthy contribution was a colorful baskur (decorative embroidered braid for the yurt) in bold hues, presented by Aida Saidillahan, showcasing her deep appreciation for Kazakh culture.

Dinara Zeinolla, a third-year student specializing in book graphics, showcased her linocut artwork titled “Botagoz,” inspired by Sabit Mukanov’s renowned novel. Zeinolla’s portrayal of the protagonist navigating life’s challenges resonated with viewers, highlighting the intricate process of linocut printing and the artist’s narrative prowess.

The exhibition provided a platform for artistic expression and catalyzed personal and creative growth. Through constructive critique and peer appreciation, young artists like Makhabbat Sagyndyk, Aida Saidillahan, and Dinara Zeinolla found encouragement to explore new artistic horizons and refine their unique voices.