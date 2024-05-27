AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre Open Office in China

ASTANA – The Astana International Financial Centre’s (AIFC) Court and International Arbitration Centre (IAC) launched their office at the Executive Center in the prestigious China World Tower in Beijing on May 27, reported the AIFC Court and IAC press service.

With modern meeting and hearing rooms, administrative support, and digital technology, the new office aims to provide maximum convenience for Chinese investors in Kazakhstan by offering AIFC Court and IAC dispute resolution services in their home country.

The office was launched following a visit to China by Christopher Campbell-Holt, the registrar and chief executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, who attended the China Overseas Development Association (CODA) conference and met with dispute resolution partners, senior lawyers, and businesspeople who have or expect to have business in Kazakhstan.

A cooperation agreement was reached with CODA to enhance the AIFC Court and IAC’s standing in China as the preferred dispute resolution institutions in Eurasia for Chinese investors in Kazakhstan.

“We are delighted to have launched AIFC Court & IAC Beijing at new international standard premises in China to supplement the important work that is being done to support increasing investment from Chinese businesses in Kazakhstan. Chinese investors have used the AIFC Court and IAC to protect their legal rights in numerous cases,” Campbell-Holt said.

Since commencing operations on Jan. 1, 2018, the AIFC Court and IAC have completed and enforced over 2,600 cases to the full satisfaction of the disputing parties. These cases have involved various commercial dispute matters with investors from 28 countries.

Twenty cases have involved Chinese investors with business in Kazakhstan. This trend is expected to continue, with over 10,000 business contracts designating the AIFC Court and IAC for dispute resolution. A significant proportion of these contracts facilitate high-value Chinese investments in Kazakhstan.