Young Kazakh Author Publishes Two Books in US

ASTANA – Eight-year-old Malika Kabdylkhak is the first and youngest Kazakh child author to have her books featured on Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing in the United States (US). She has published two illustrated stories in English on the global platform. Her mother, Akmarzhan Kasmaganbetova, discussed her daughter’s journey in an interview with Zakon.kz news agency.

Kasmaganbetova, originally from the Mangystau Region, moved to the U.S. seven years ago when her husband began doctoral studies.

“I worked for more than three years at the world-renowned Duke University. Now, I am an administrative staff member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which is among the top 25 universities in the U.S.,” she said.

According to Kasmaganbetova her eldest daughter is versatile: she draws, sings, and dances, but her greatest passion is books.

“She can read through three to four books from cover to cover in one sitting. Our visits to the library often end with us bringing home dozens of books. Yet, that’s not always sufficient for her, as she autonomously browses through school shelves and explores electronic textbooks,” Kasmaganbetova said.

Kabdylkhak’s incredible love for books prompted her to create her works. She has authored several illustrated stories in English, which are published on the global platform Amazon.

“At the age of five, she started writing short illustrated stories. Initially, she used regular paper, but later, her interest shifted to the electronic format, and she began creating on a tablet. This made the process of digitizing her notes much easier,” explained Kasmaganbetova.

Kabdylkhak’s debut publication, “Bob and Rob – the BEST Robot Friends,” spanning 16 pages, caters to readers aged five to 12. It narrates the tale of two robots’ friendship and their adventures, based on six short stories accompanied by colorful illustrations by the author.



“Available in electronic format for Kindle, Amazon’s series of e-readers, the book swiftly climbed to the top of the Sci-Fi category on Amazon within the first week, marking a remarkable achievement for the burgeoning writer,” said Kasmaganbetova.

Kabdylkhak’s second book, “Amina’s Nauryz,” was released on Amazon in March. It’s available in both electronic and print formats, written in English with some Kazakh words. The story follows Amina as she shares her family’s Nauryz celebrations, offering insights into Kazakh national traditions, cuisine, and games.



Kasmaganbetova highlighted that the book features stunning illustrations in a national style, all designed by the author herself.

“The book aims to enlighten foreigners, perhaps from a child’s perspective, about the abundance of Kazakh Nauryz celebrations, fostering an appreciation for the richness and beauty of Kazakh traditions,” said Kasmaganbetova.

She expressed hope that this would inspire the global community to explore deeper into the Kazakh language and culture.

Kasmaganbetova explained that despite their efforts to find information about Nauryz by searching through libraries and scouring various internet platforms, they were unable to find much.

“While Amazon offers books on Persian Nowruz and Iranian festivities, Nauryz remains relatively unknown in the U.S. Nonetheless, it holds a special place in our hearts as our favorite holiday. During Nauryz, we wear traditional Kazakh attire, prepare traditional dishes, and sing our favorite songs. These wonderful memories inspired the book,” Kasmaganbetova shared.

Kabdylkhak has plans to publish the second part of the robot story, with three new series already prepared with illustrations. This will enable her to release a complete book about robots, available for distribution not only on Amazon but also in bookstores.

The article was originally published in zakon.kz