Vibrant Weekend Activities in Astana and Almaty

ASTANA — After a week of hard work, it’s time to unwind in a splendid setting over the weekend. With an array of happenings at your disposal, ranging from art displays to major musical performances, you won’t be short of options. If you are unsure about how to spend your weekend, The Astana Times has compiled a diverse lineup of events for you.

Astana Events

Gala ballet “Dreams Come True” on April 7

The evening’s program will feature a range of performances, including pas de deux from the classical repertoire, miniatures, and excerpts from modern choreographers’ productions.

The gala ballet will also delight you with the premieres of “Adagio,” set to Tomaso Albinoni’s music and “Mankurt,” interpreted by the Turan ethno-folklore ensemble.

Additionally, there will be other talented performances that have already captured the audience’s attention. The name defines the purpose of the concert: young dancers get a rare opportunity to go on stage in the roles they dream of. The audience, in turn, gets the opportunity to look into the future and get to know the leading soloists of tomorrow. For young performers, this serves as an important motivation for self-improvement, and well-known artists provide guidance and support during the performance.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street. Tickets are available here.

The exhibition, Painting of the Steppe: Symbols, Colors, Images – April 6 to July 31

On April 6, the National Museum of Kazakhstan will open an exhibition in honor of the 10th anniversary of the museum. Immerse yourself in the wonderful world of the Kazakh national fine art.

The exposition, assembled from the unique collections of the National Museum, is curated by Olga Baturina, a professor of art history. Visitors will have a fantastic opportunity to delve into a world filled with vibrant colors, captivating images, profound emotions, and inspiration, all while in the company of some of the greatest artists in our country’s history.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Symphonic soundtrack concert, Titanic + Twilight on April 6

AnyDybys Production has teamed up with leading figures from Kazakhstan’s music scene to bring together a symphony orchestra, choir, voice actors, and top-tier soloists on a single stage. This project stands out for its unique blend of Kazakh folk instruments and classical music elements, enriched with contemporary sounds and technical innovations, including DJ sets and sound effects.

Experience the live sound of romantic soundtracks from the world’s bestsellers performed by the Anydybys Symphony Orchestra. Prepare for an 80-minute journey of captivating immersion into the worlds of “Titanic” and “Twilight,” a journey through love and mystique.

Venue: Erkegali Rakhmadiev State Academic Philharmonic Hall; 32, Kenesary Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Song Won Sub concert on April 6

In an effort to promote the Kazakh language both domestically and internationally, a special event is being organized. It will feature a concert by the celebrated South Korean singer Song WonSub and a special performance by Kazakh singer Kazbek Kuraish. The concert will offer an entrancing journey through musical masterpieces, South Korean dramas, and vocal pieces that consistently captivate audiences. The event will showcase SongWon Sub’s diverse repertoire, interpreted with modern ballet choreography.

Venue: The Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Artem Utrov’s exhibition, (Out of) Control, on April 6

Artem Utrov is an artist who specializes in analog photography and video, delving into the notions of time, the physical body, and condition, as well as their interconnectedness. His exhibition showcases a collection of photographs and videos from performative experiments. The use of fire and long exposure introduces an element of unpredictability, uncovering control dynamics and mirroring the artist’s involvement in the creation process.

Venue: Esentai Gallery; 77/8, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Bagzhan Oktyabr concert program, Soul Therapy, on April 7

Bagzhan Oktyabr, one of Kazakhstan’s most distinguished cellists, rose to fame through his Instagram videos, which showcased his talent in some of the world’s most stunning locations.

Since then, he has taken his performances beyond Kazakhstan, captivating audiences in the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. His concert series, Soul Therapy, offers a feast of the cello’s deep and emotive tunes. The public can anticipate a repertoire that includes iconic film scores, Kazakh traditional tunes, timeless classical pieces, and other emotionally resonant compositions that stir the heart.

Venue: The Palace of the Republic, 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.