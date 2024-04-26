Unique Events to Mark End of April

ASTANA — Experience an exciting weekend ahead with a range of captivating events, from the prestigious Nobel Fest to drag racing. Immerse yourself in a curated selection of activities thoughtfully selected by The Astana Times.

Astana Events

La Bayadère ballet on April 27

The action of “Bayadere” takes place in India. The narrative revolves around the intertwined destinies of the noble warrior Solor, the captivating bayadere Nikiya, and the determined Raja Dugmanta. Despite their love, he finds himself caught in a dilemma when the Raja offers him great honor by proposing marriage to his daughter Gamzatti. This sets the stage for a poignant ballet of three acts and five scenes, depicting the complexities of love, duty and fate, culminating in a sorrowful conclusion that resonates through history.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Dinmukhamed Kunayev Street.Tickets are available here.

Nobel Fest: Medical Innovations on April 27-28

Nobel Fest: Medical Innovations marks a groundbreaking scientific and educational gathering, uniting eminent figures from the medical realm, including Nobel laureates and esteemed experts like Pascal Mayer, John Hardy, and Michael Hall. This forum serves as a platform for sharing cutting-edge insights and breakthroughs in medicine and life sciences. The event offers a rare chance to exchange knowledge, discover the latest scientific advancements, and explore innovative medical technologies.

Venue: The Presidential Center; 1A, Alikhan Bokeihan Street. Tickets are available here.

MOT concert on April 27

MOT stands as the foremost contemporary lyricist, renowned for his distinctive poetic flair, profound philosophical themes, and catchy melodies that captivate listeners from the outset. His repertoire seamlessly blends heartfelt love ballads with energetic hip-hop and RnB-infused dance tracks, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles and emotional depth.

Venue: The Palace of Martial Arts named after J. Ushkempirov; 44, Sauran Street. Tickets are available here.

Almaty Events

Drag Racing on April 28

Sokol Autodrom extends a warm invitation to all speed enthusiasts to join the thrilling first stage of the Sokol Drag Wars drag racing tournament. Witness the country’s fastest cars ignite the tracks with breathtaking speeds as they compete head-to-head in a thrilling straight-line race spanning 402 meters. Brace yourself for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle featuring incredible vehicles and intense competition.

Venue: СТК Sokol; 76th kilometer of the Almaty-Astana highway. Tickets are available here.

XXII International Jazz Festival on April 27

The Almaty Theatre proudly presents a spectacular convergence of musical talent, featuring the finest musicians from Kazakhstan, Italy, Hungary, France, Tajikistan, Austria, and Israel. Esteemed performers include Yekaterina Khomenkova, showcasing her vocal prowess from Kazakhstan, alongside the renowned pianist Tony Pancella representing Italy. Additionally, Tamas Barta lends his captivating vocals, accompanied by the talented Peter Sarik trio from Hungary, promising an unforgettable evening of musical brilliance.

Venue: Almaty Theatre; 30, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.