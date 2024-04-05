UN Outlines Priorities for Its Activities in Kazakhstan for 2024

ASTANA – Heads of several United Nations’ (UN) agencies presented their outcomes and identified key priorities for work in Kazakhstan for 2024 at an annual meeting of the Steering Committee of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025 on April 4, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov spoke about Kazakhstan’s foreign policy priorities regarding its interaction with the UN, He noted that the country’s national strategies and development programs are directly related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda.

“The government’s efforts towards building a New Kazakhstan are aimed at stimulating inclusive economic growth, political reforms, ensuring macroeconomic stability and entrepreneurship development,” he said.

Umarov thanked the UN country team for their comprehensive support over 31 years and participation in implementing systemic reforms, including social programs and projects for developing human capital.

UN Resident Coordinator for Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey commended significant progress in the country’s development over the past three decades.

She also praised the level of cooperation between the UN and the Kazakh government.

The meeting participants emphasized advancing the 17 global SDGs and joint work to promote economic and political reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.