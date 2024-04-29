Student with Special Needs Wins National Olympiad Among Peers

ASTANA – Beknur Zhanibekuly, a 6th-grade student, won a gold medal in the English language competition of the national scientific olympiad, held between grades 5 and 6 at a republican level at the Binom School named after Kadyr Myrza Ali in Astana, the school’s press service reported on April 28.

This is perhaps the first time in Kazakhstan that a student with special needs won the national olympiad among peers.

Binom School is distinguished for its commitment to inclusive education. It has created a comfortable learning environment for children with special needs.

Kazakhstan places significant emphasis on inclusivity, embodying principles of justice and unity, order and the rule of law, ensuring equal opportunities for all citizens. These are the key priorities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s reform course.

For example, last year, Kazakhstan adopted the Social Code, aimed at streamlining legislation on social rights and guarantees for citizens, offering support throughout a person’s life. In an interview with Kazinform news agency, Chairwoman of the Senate’s Council on Inclusion Lyazzat Kaltayeva highlighted progress for people with disabilities.

According to her, the Social Code introduced a non-discrimination norm, prohibiting discrimination in the social sphere and specifying the criteria. It also included changes to allowances and payments, increasing payments for people with disabilities and introducing additional payments from the state insurance fund.

On behalf of the President, Kazakhstan established the institution of an ombudsperson for the rights of socially vulnerable groups. In regional maslikhats (local representative bodies), 71 deputies with special needs fulfill their duties. Together, they work every day to eliminate social barriers and create an accessible environment for people with disabilities across all levels of society.