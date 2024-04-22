Some 25,000 People Back Home in Flood -Affected Regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA — According to the latest Ministry of Emergency Situations data, 24,496 people across the country returned to their homes. Some 8,850 people, including 3,840 children, remain in temporary accommodation centers.

Thirty-two road overflows and 56 road washouts, including nine bridges and 45 road surfaces, remain controlled throughout the country. Food and medication supplies have been delivered to 32 villages under control but lack transportation connections.

The water level in the Zhaiyk River of the West Kazakhstan Region continues to rise, as 13,880 people, including 5,748 children, were evacuated from their homes.

To date, 13,044 country houses remain flooded in the region.

There have not been any new reports of house flooding in the North Kazakhstan Region, but the water level in the Yessil River has started decreasing.

Work continues to drain and pump water from 5,842 private residential buildings and 1,061 courtyard areas in Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau and North Kazakhstan Regions.

The ministry expressed gratitude to the volunteers who, along with rescuers, have been assisting in carrying out flood control measures since the beginning of the floods, extending comprehensive support and assistance to residents.