Qazaq Air Links Turkistan to Samarkand, SCAT Resumes Flights to Prague

ASTANA—Kazakhstan’s airline Qazaq Air will launch Turkistan–Samarkand direct flights from June 2, according to the company’s press service report on April 23.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays on De-Havilland Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

SCAT Airlines is set to resume flights between the capitals of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic on the route Astana – Prague from May 22.

Flights will be operated twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays on Boeing 737 aircraft, designed for 186-189 passengers.