President Tokayev, UK’s Cameron Pledge Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom David Cameron on April 24, reported the Akorda press service.

Welcoming Cameron, Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan in terms of giving an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

He said Kazakhstan values the dynamic development of mutually beneficial cooperation, focusing on the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed today between Cameron and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

“I am confident that this comprehensive document will definitely give a fresh boost to our multifaceted bilateral agenda,” the President said.

Tokayev highlighted the potential for enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation, including in energy, green economy, finance and innovation.

Cameron, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Tokayev for his hospitality and warmly recalled his first visit to Kazakhstan as the U.K. Prime Minister in 2013.

“I came here 11 years ago to start the strategic dialogue. It was great today with the Foreign Minister to sign the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. I think we look across the partnership in energy, education, business and cultural sectors and developing people to people change,” Cameron said.

During the meeting, Tokayev and Cameron also discussed deepening cultural and humanitarian ties, notably in education and youth support.

The sides also exchanged views on current topics of the regional and international agenda.