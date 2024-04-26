President Tokayev Expresses Appreciation for China’s Efforts to Strengthen Cooperation  

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed appreciation for Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun’s contribution to strengthening good neighborliness, friendship, and mutually beneficial cooperation during an April 25 meeting, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan and China share views on the main topics of regional and international security.

The President emphasized that both countries maintain a constructive dialogue and provide mutual support within the framework of the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

“We highly appreciate and support China’s proposed initiatives for global development, global security and global civilization. I believe that they will make a positive contribution to strengthening the modern architecture of international security,” the President said.

In turn, Dong thanked Tokayev for his hospitality and noted the high level of preparation for the SCO defense ministers’ meeting, which will take place on April 26 in the Kazakh capital.

During the meeting, the parties noted their interest in developing peacekeeping, educational, and military-technical cooperation.

At the meeting with Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for their development. They signed a Plan for Bilateral Military Cooperation between Kazakhstan and China for this year.

“It is symbolic that your first visit in this position is to Kazakhstan. This is a sign of great trust and friendly relations between our peoples. I am confident that this event will not only strengthen cooperation between defense departments, but also between our countries,” Zhaksylykov remarked.