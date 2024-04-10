President Tokayev Congratulates Muslims on Eid al-Fitr

ASTANA — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens on Oraza Ait (Eid al-Fitr) on April 10, a holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, reported the Akorda press service.

“During the holy month of Ramadan, believers pay close attention to universal human values and genuinely strive for spiritual purification, extending a helping hand to those in need, and showing compassion for others,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, the true essence of Oraza Ait is revealed through good deeds carried out during the 30-day fast, which is based on patience, perseverance and temperance.

“The traditional religion of our ancestors calls for all people to embrace peace and serenity, mercy and compassion, kindness and creativity, as well as well-earned success attained via honest work. Ultimately, this contributes to strengthening the unity and prosperity of our entire nation,” he noted.

Tokayev highlighted that the principles of Islam, the month of Ramadan and the Oraza Ait holiday are inextricably linked to the nation’s cultural heritage and traditions. This continuity unites all citizens and makes an important contribution to creating a just society.

“May our nation always be one of peace and harmony, and may every home be filled with happiness and prosperity!” he said.