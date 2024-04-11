Pope Francis Asks to Pray for Flood Victims in Kazakhstan

ASTANA — Pope Francis urged prayers for those affected by the devastating flooding in Kazakhstan during his General Audience on April 10, according to Vatican News.

“I wish to convey to the people of Kazakhstan my spiritual closeness at this time,” he said. “I invite everyone to pray for all who are suffering the effects of this natural disaster.”

Vatican News cited Kazakhstan’s officials, reporting that 96,000 people evacuated. Continuous efforts were made throughout the night to build up dykes and strengthen embankments.

While a state of emergency persisted in eight of the country’s 17 regions, down from ten at the end of last week, dangers remain a concern.