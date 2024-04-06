Number of Foreign Tourists in Almaty Exceeds Pre-Pandemic Level

ASTANA – Last year, 2,038,417 people visited Almaty, which is 12.6% more than in 2022 and 52.7% higher than in pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the city administration’s press service reported on April 4, citing the Bureau of National Statistics.

The Medeu open-air ice skating rink in Almaty. Photo credit: welcome.kz

The number of foreign tourists increased 29.5% to 540,744 people, making Almaty a leader among other Kazakh cities. Compared to 2019, this number surged by 24.1%.

The rise in tourism has led to a 47.7% increase in investments, and a 64% growth in tax revenue, indicating the growing appeal of Almaty as a tourist destination.

The growing demand for tourism services and infrastructure attracts investors, stimulates the creation of new jobs and the provision of better services.


