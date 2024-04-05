News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Commitment to OSCE, Trans-Caspian Route and More

ASTANA—The Astana Times has selected articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), the Caspian Sea, Kazakhstan’s commitment to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and more.

Caspian Sea possesses huge natural resources – Kazakh deputy prosecutor general

Trend reported on April 4 that Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Zhandos Umiraliyev, stated that the Caspian Sea is a source of immeasurable natural riches.

He made this remark during the five-sided meeting of senior officials of the Prosecutor Generals’ Offices of the Caspian littoral states in Baku.

“The Caspian Sea is a source of enormous natural wealth that serves as a reminder of the need to treat nature with care and responsibility. We are dealing with complex environmental issues. Global warming, sea-level changes and decline, industrial and oil development, and excessive sprouting are all on the horizon. We are aware of these and are willing to collaborate to find effective solutions,” he said.

Kazakhstan’s commitment to OSCE and its values adds to Kazakh-EU relationship

In a recent speech in Vienna to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said Kazakhstan firmly believes that at a time of unprecedented global turmoil and geopolitical shifts, the role of multilateral institutions such as the OSCE is as crucial as ever.

The European Union’s (EU) delegation was quick to welcome this commitment to shared values, such as democracy, respect for human rights, and international law. This reinforcement of mutual respect and cooperation was highlighted by Nick Powell, EU Reporter Political Editor, in his article on March 31. Powell credits the former Irish Minister for European Affairs, Dick Roche, as one of the key architects of this strengthened relationship.

The EU delegation described Kazakhstan as an important partner for the EU in Central Asia.

“We value our shared commitments to OSCE values, such as democracy, respect for human rights, and international law, and to open and equal dialogue. This includes also the respect for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states,” reads the article.

The EU expressed its appreciation for Kazakhstan’s contributions across all OSCE dimensions, notably in the fields of border management, climate and security, connectivity, labor migration, sustainable economic development, as well as combating radicalization, terrorism, human trafficking, and money laundering. It also praised the Kazakh government’s commitment to gender equality as a cross-cutting issue.

Italian analyst: Middle Corridor-laid nations see route as geopolitical linkup tool

Valentina Chabert, a geopolitical analyst and representative of the Sapienza University of Rome, told Trend on April 4 that the countries through which the TITR passes have started to see the route as a geopolitical tool to deepen mutual partnerships. Connectivity is now an essential component of foreign policy diversification strategies.

“However, the Trans-Caspian line not only opens up new potential for transcontinental rail connectivity, but it also represents a shift in Eurasia’s geopolitics. At the moment, it is feasible to say that Middle Corridor nations have begun to perceive the route as a geopolitical weapon for deepening mutual partnerships, and connectivity is now an important component of foreign policy diversification efforts,” she said.

Kazakhstan agrees to enhance economic, trade ties with Pakistan

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin met with Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and agreed to enhance bilateral economic and trade ties between the two countries, reported Associated Press of Pakistan on April 4.

The meeting focused on strategies to increase trade volume between the two nations. During the discussions, the sides deliberated on the establishment of road maps and improving connectivity to facilitate trade operations.

Kazakhstan honorary consul meets Min Shava

Ken Sharpe, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Zimbabwe, has encouraged Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava to strengthen ties between the two countries following his appointment to the post, reported The Herald in its April 5 article.

“I think we have good experiences to share between the countries, and I look forward to promoting business opportunities in Zimbabwe, to bring reliable investors who want to be here for the long term, without the mentality of extracting as much out as possible, but investing into the country, yes to make money, yes to create employment, but more importantly to be of use to the country,” he said.

Sharpe said he looked forward to promoting investment in both countries and encouraging the exchange of tourism.