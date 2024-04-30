Nationwide Telemarathon to Address Aftermath of Massive Floods

ASTANA – Ten national TV channels will broadcast live a nationwide telemarathon dubbed “Biz Birgemiz” (“We are together” in Kazakh) at 5 p.m. Astana time on April 30 ahead of the Day of Unity, reported the Khabar TV channel.

It will be live-streamed on the official websites of TV channels, Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as on the Telegram channel t.me/bizbirgemiz_marathon.

The project will spotlight the work done to eliminate the consequences of this year’s spring floods and real stories of ordinary people who showed courage and bravery in difficult times. They are rescuers, doctors, military personnel, volunteers and entrepreneurs who made their overwhelming contribution during the floods.

State bodies will also report on the liquidation of the consequences of floods and restoration work in the regions, measures taken by the state to provide housing, compensation for material damage, infrastructure restoration and other efforts.

The telemarathon will be live-streamed from eight regions: Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanai, North Kazakhstan, Karagandy, Pavlodar and Zhambyl.