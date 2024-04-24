KIA to Construct Auto Parts Plant in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kia Motors Corporation intends to build an auto parts plant in Kazakhstan, said Kia President Ho-sung Song at an April 23 meeting with the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, reported the Akorda press service.

According to Song, Kia signed a relevant agreement with global suppliers of automotive components. He also talked about the progress of construction of a full-cycle car production plant in Kostanai, which will be built in 2025.

More than 90 billion tenge (US$203.7 million) of investments were attracted to implement the project. It is planned to employ 1,500 people.

The plant plans to manufacture 70,000 cars per year, including 50,000 cars produced using the small-unit assembly method, that is, with a higher share of local content.

The President welcomed KIA’s decision to localize the production of auto components in Kazakhstan, and underlined the need to train domestic qualified specialists for the development of the industry. Tokayev emphasized that the development of the auto industry is one of the key areas of Kazakhstan’s industrial policy.