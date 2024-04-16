KazTransOil to Send 120,000 Tons of Oil to Germany in April

ASTANA – KazTransOil national oil transporter plans to deliver 120,000 tons of Kazakh oil to Germany this month, reported the company’s press service on April 15.

Between January and March, the volume of Kazakh oil delivered through the trunk oil pipeline system of Transneft towards the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to Germany reached 300,000 tons. This is 260,000 tons more compared to the same period last year.

Last year, 993,000 tons of Kazakh oil were transported along this route to Germany.

This transit is carried out under the agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia dated June 7, 2002.