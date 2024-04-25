KazMunayGas Supports Development of Oil and Gas Equipment Facility in Zhanaozen

ASTANA – Through its initiative to attract investors, KazMunayGas (KMG), the national oil and gas company, is set to establish an oil and gas equipment production facility in Zhanaozen. The plant, slated to launch next year, will cater to the needs of oil and gas extraction, KMG’s press service reported on April 24.

The new plant in Zhanaozen is expected to produce 51,000 tons of pipe products, 540,000 units of sucker rods, and 100 oil heaters per year.

According to the program, initiated by KMG’s subsidiary Ozenmunaygas, KMG selects potential investors who guarantee the creation of production facilities in Zhanaozen essential for KMG and its subsidiaries.

For this purpose, KMG approved the corresponding list of goods and changed the procurement procedure. Kaskor-Mashzavod, one of the leading machine-building enterprises in the Mangystau Region, was the first investor to build such an enterprise.

KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev and Mangystau Region Governor Nurlan Nogayev attended the ceremony to lay the foundation of the new plant in Zhanaozen on April 24.

The planned investment exceeds 17 billion tenge ($38.3 million) and is anticipated to create more than 250 new jobs for Zhanaozen residents over three years.

The opening of this production facility will contribute to import substitution, the prosperity of the regional economy, and an increase in tax revenues to the local and state budgets.

As Nogayev stated, the regional administration and the KazPetroDrilling company signed a memorandum of understanding last September to implement the project.