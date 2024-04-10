Kazakhstan’s Youth Initiates Nationwide Environmental Campaign

ASTANA – Youth resource centers and organizations initiated a large-scale environmental campaign, titled Taza (clean) Kazakhstan across all regions of the country on April 8, reported the Culture and Information Ministry’s press service.

The campaign will last five weeks, with each week focusing on a specific theme.

During the first week, running until April 13, the involved public will clean adjacent areas and courtyards. The week until April 20 will be devoted to landscaping efforts around historical and cultural monuments.

The third week, ending on April 27, will be about planting tree seedlings and whitewashing of greenery.

Activities until May 4 will focus on cleaning and landscaping the yards of elderly people and the areas of nursing homes.

The final fifth week will prioritize clearing debris from the surroundings of water bodies such as rivers and lakes.

In Almaty, the national campaign will be held within a citywide initiative featuring charitable and cultural events aimed at fostering a sense of community, promoting responsible behavior, and reinforcing adherence to generally accepted norms of interaction in society among residents.