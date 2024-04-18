Kazakhstan’s IT Exports Exceeds $Half Billion in 2023

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s exports of computer services reached $529 million last year, according to statistics on foreign trade in services published by the National Bank on April 10.

Sales of computer services abroad grew by 57% from $337 million recorded in 2022. Kazakhstan exported IT services mostly to Cyprus, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s export volume surpassed its import of computer services for the first time, totaling $493 million last year, a 35% increase from 2022.

Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiyev said that over the past three years, Kazakhstan’s IT exports have grown tenfold from $50 million recorded in 2020.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed increasing the IT industry export rate to $1 billion by 2026.